California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after buying an additional 1,486,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

