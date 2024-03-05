California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,147 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $867,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

