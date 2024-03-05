California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,949 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Whirlpool by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after buying an additional 116,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

