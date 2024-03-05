California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,261 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.2 %

EME stock opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

