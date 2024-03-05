California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,892 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Etsy worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Etsy by 411.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Etsy by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $122.51.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.