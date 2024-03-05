California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

