Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$98.65.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$97.24. 4,065,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$86.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.11. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,074 shares of company stock worth $37,656,884. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

