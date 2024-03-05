Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFX opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.27.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

