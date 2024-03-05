Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director Morris J. Huey II bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $22,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFFN

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.