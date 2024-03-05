CashBackPro 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.34 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $2.34 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.59 or 0.00024638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00016149 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,130.80 or 0.99784761 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00155630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,585 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.15811399 USD and is up 17.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,709,632.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

