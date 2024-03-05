Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.66. 884,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $340.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

