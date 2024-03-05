CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.91

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.91 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 22899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,573 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

