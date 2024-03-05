CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0633 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $50.99 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003992 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,049.58 or 0.99797622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007922 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00144951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06901583 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,463,433.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

