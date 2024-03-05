Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Centene worth $49,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 831,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.