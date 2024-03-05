Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Centene worth $59,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,160. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

