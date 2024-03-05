CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 26293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.74.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

