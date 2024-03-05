Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.16. 259,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $265.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

