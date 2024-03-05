Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Charter Communications Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $279.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.47. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $276.69 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

