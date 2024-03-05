Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Increased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,558. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

