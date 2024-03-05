Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02), with a volume of 1689662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

Chill Brands Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.30.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

