Christian B. Voigtlander Sells 13,603 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.50. 250,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,131. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. CL King started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 89.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,886,000 after acquiring an additional 532,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,796,000 after acquiring an additional 377,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $36,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

