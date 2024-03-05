Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.