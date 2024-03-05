Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

