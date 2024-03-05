Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $0.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $0.43 on Friday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $152.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 311,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 104,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 918,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

