Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMND. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearmind Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ CMND traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,762. Clearmind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

