Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Clearmind Medicine and ABVC BioPharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Clearmind Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clearmind Medicine and ABVC BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearmind Medicine N/A -314.29% -163.80% ABVC BioPharma -1,611.23% -348.52% -102.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and ABVC BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$8.62 million N/A N/A ABVC BioPharma $970,000.00 9.89 -$16.42 million ($3.60) -0.34

Clearmind Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ABVC BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Clearmind Medicine



Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About ABVC BioPharma



ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

