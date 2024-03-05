CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.17. 474,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,123. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

