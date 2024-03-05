Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $471,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

CL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.97. 1,501,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,079. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

