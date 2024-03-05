Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 459,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 15.9 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,757 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 96,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

