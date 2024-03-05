Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

