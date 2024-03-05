Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG) Raises Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.353 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.31.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
