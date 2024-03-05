Comparing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pintec Technology and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 1 3 11 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AppLovin has a consensus target price of $50.04, suggesting a potential downside of 19.11%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

41.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $10.81 million 0.95 -$27.57 million N/A N/A AppLovin $3.28 billion 6.44 $356.71 million $1.00 61.87

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A AppLovin 10.84% 24.69% 6.54%

Summary

AppLovin beats Pintec Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

