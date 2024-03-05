Comparing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Onfolio and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

Onfolio presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 493.47%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.10 million 0.51 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.31 E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.95 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.97

This table compares Onfolio and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

Summary

Onfolio beats E2open Parent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.