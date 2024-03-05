Comparing Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Life Group and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Citizens 7.08% 15.01% 1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.70 -$8.81 million N/A N/A Citizens $232.52 million 0.55 -$6.64 million $0.34 7.65

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Citizens beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S. residents in through independent marketing agencies and consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment offers final expense life insurance and property insurance policies to middle-and lower-income households, as well as whole life products in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents. The company also provides accident and health insurance policies. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

