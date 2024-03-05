Comparing Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) & Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimmick and Williams Industrial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams Industrial Services Group $238.12 million 0.04 -$13.68 million ($0.46) -0.78

Shimmick has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shimmick and Williams Industrial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Shimmick presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.99%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and Williams Industrial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Williams Industrial Services Group -4.33% -42.93% -10.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shimmick beats Williams Industrial Services Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities. The company also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services, primarily in power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal-based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, it offers services to convert analog control systems to digital control systems of operating plants; fossil power plants decommissioning services; and nuclear power plant construction services. Further, the company installs, maintains, and modifies water and wastewater systems, including piping, pumping, storage tanks, and other related facilities; and replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems, principally at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plant locations. It markets its services through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.