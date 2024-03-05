Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 5%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 93,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 602,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $874.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $21,890,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 436,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

