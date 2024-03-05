comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06. comScore has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 967,182 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 564,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 948.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,455 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 772.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

