Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

