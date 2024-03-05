Contrasting Toro (TORO) and Its Competitors

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Toro to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Toro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Toro
|$78.47 million
|$140.64 million
|2.14
|Toro Competitors
|$896.33 million
|$280.90 million
|3.33
Toro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Toro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Toro Competitors
|201
|1125
|1586
|36
|2.49
As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Toro’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Toro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Toro
|179.23%
|66.54%
|31.71%
|Toro Competitors
|27.56%
|17.71%
|8.95%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Toro rivals beat Toro on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Toro Company Profile
Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.