Contrasting Toro (TORO) and Its Competitors

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Toro to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Toro alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million $140.64 million 2.14 Toro Competitors $896.33 million $280.90 million 3.33

Toro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Toro Competitors 201 1125 1586 36 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Toro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Toro’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71% Toro Competitors 27.56% 17.71% 8.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toro rivals beat Toro on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.