Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $757.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,360. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $466.80 and a 1-year high of $769.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.66 and its 200-day moving average is $619.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

