Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $760.00 to $805.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $769.27 and last traded at $765.49, with a volume of 422412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $759.18.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,938,000 after acquiring an additional 485,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $699.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.