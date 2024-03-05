Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Coterra Energy worth $38,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 3,588,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,122. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

