Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 21,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coupang by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,970,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,922,000 after buying an additional 6,618,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Coupang by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,311 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Coupang Stock Down 0.2 %

Coupang stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906,416. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

