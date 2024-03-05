Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43.34 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $191.98 million and $43.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

