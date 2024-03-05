Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 155429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Creightons Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.32 million, a P/E ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

