Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.74. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 634,509 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.