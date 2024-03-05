Critical Review: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) vs. Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) and Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Bumrungrad Hospital Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $544.89 million 1.03 $13.38 million $0.44 42.70 Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 1.97

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bumrungrad Hospital Public. Bumrungrad Hospital Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Pennant Group and Bumrungrad Hospital Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.46% 12.78% 3.36% Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Bumrungrad Hospital Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bumrungrad Hospital Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Bumrungrad Hospital Public.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Bumrungrad Hospital Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

(Get Free Report)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy centers, arrhythmia centers, behavioral health centers, breast centers, breastfeeding clinics, home service centers, clinics yangon, COVID-19 recovery clinics, heart valve centers, robotic surgery centers, spine institute, rehabilitation centers, children's (pediatrics) centers, colorectal surgery centers, complex coronary artery intervention centers, comprehensive sleep clinics, cornea transplant centers, dental centers, diagnostic centers, diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, dialysis centers, digestive disease centers, ear, nose and throat centers, emergency centers, endocrinology, diabetes and clinical nutrition centers, esperance, expatriate liaison centers, eye centers, fertility centers and IVF clinics, gastrointestinal motility centers, health screening centers, hearing and balance clinics, heart institute, holistic wound care centers, horizon regional cancer centers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy centers, intensive care unit, and medical clinics. The company also operates memory clinics, nephrology centers, neurocritical care, neuroscience centers, new life healthy aging clinics, nutrition services, orthopedic centers, parkinson's disease and movement disorders clinics, perinatal centers, pharmacy services, plastic (cosmetic) surgery centers, preventive genomics and integrative medicine, pride clinics, pulmonary (lung) centers, refractive surgery centers, robotic scoliosis centers, skin (dermatology) centers, sports medicine & joint centers, surgery clinics and surgery centers, travel medicine centers, urology centers, vaccine clinics, scientific wellness centers, vitallife skin and aesthetic centers, and women's centers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.