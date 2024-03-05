Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CRYBF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 1,604,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.54.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
