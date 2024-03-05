Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CRYBF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 1,604,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.