Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,824 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,408,000 after buying an additional 834,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,076,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 505,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,794,954 shares of company stock valued at $75,914,452 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

