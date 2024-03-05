D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $154.36. The company had a trading volume of 304,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,980. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.